When the Redwood County Board of Commissioners met Dec. 17 the agenda included a variety of end-of-the-year actions, as it was the final time it will meet in 2019.

Among the items the board acted on was the approval of the 2020 salaries for the county’s elected officials.

The approved salaries for next year include:

• A salary of $26,915 for the county commissioners

• A salary of $91,196.96 for the county recorder

• A salary of $106,392.96 for the county auditor-treasurer

• A salary of $101,676.96 for the county attorney

• A salary of $119,996 for the county sheriff

The board also approved a $75 maximum per diem for county commissioners for service on any board, committee or commission.

In other action during its meeting, the county board:

• Approved a law enforcement contract for the sheriff’s department with the City of Wabasso. The one-year contract, which is effective Jan. 1, 2020, will provide 15 hours of coverage per week at $44 per hour – a $1 increase per hour over the contracted amount for 2019.

• Officially appointed Dr. Kelly Mills of River Valley Forensic Services as the county coroner. The agreement includes a four-year contract that runs from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2023.

• Adopted the county’s 2020 fee schedule

• Approved contracts with Estebo, Frank & Munshower, LTD of Redwood Falls and the Kramer Law Office in Granite Falls for court appointed services.