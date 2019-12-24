The Renville County Board of Commissioners, along with the RC Hospital and Clinics (RCHC) board of directors, recently announced its intent for the organization to join HealthPartners.

The affiliation will bring together two strong organizations and expand capabilities to better serve patients and the community.

“Affiliating with HealthPartners provides RCHC access to the scale, service and expertise necessary to provide our region with expanded health care services of the highest quality, while also ensuring the long-term viability of local health care services,” said Nathan Blad, CEO of RCHC. “The new partnership between RC Hospital and Clinics and HealthPartners aligns like cultures committed to improving the overall health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

“The affiliation with HealthPartners is driven by our desire to keep high quality, affordable, comprehensive health care based right here in Renville County,” said Dr. Mark Ahlquist, chief medical officer of RCHC. “The opportunities that we can do together for our communities and this region genuinely excites and energizes me. I believe everyone will be pleased to see what this can mean for the stability and depth of health care that can be delivered right here where we all live and work.”

“The entire process has been a team approach to ensure the goals for HealthPartners and RC Hospital & Clinics are met. Through the RFP process and site visits our team was able to see that HealthPartners has a culture very similar to ours today,” said Randy Kramer, Renville County commissioner and RC Hospital & Clinics board chair. “We look forward to the future, keeping healthcare close to home and continuing to build healthier communities together.”

With a 16-bed critical access hospital and three outpatient clinics, RCHC has a long tradition of providing excellent care in its community.

“Our organizations share similar goals for high-quality, affordable care that’s local,” said Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to partner with a trusted community health system that has a strong history of providing outstanding care.”

The organizations expect to finalize the affiliation in 2020.

RC Hospital & Clinics (RCHC) is a medical center that is dedicated to providing quality patient care with a passion for clinical excellence, patient safety and a commitment to ensure the very best health care for those we serve.

RCHC is changing the face of rural healthcare. Its focus is not only to getting patients healthy, but also to keep our community well.

HealthPartners is the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community.

