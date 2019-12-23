Things are anything but a “snooze’’ at RiverView Health’s Sleep Lab these days. The Lab recently received accreditation by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Accreditation by the AASM is the gold standard by which the medical community and the public evaluate sleep medicine facilities. Achieving AASM accreditation demonstrates a sleep medicine provider’s commitment to high quality, patient-centered care.

RiverView has been providing sleep studies since 1996. Dr. Arveity Setty is the medical director for the Lab and interprets studies. Board-certified in sleep medicine, Dr. Setty is also a well-established pediatric physician. Because of Dr. Setty’s vast knowledge with both pediatrics and sleep medicine, RiverView is able to provide studies for patients ages six and up. Along with Dr. Setty, three registered polysomnographic technologists also staff the Sleep Lab.

The fully equipped Sleep Lab includes a hotel-like bedroom equipped with a queen-size bed, cable television, fan, and private bathroom. However, not all testing needs to be done in the Lab setting. Recently, RiverView began offering Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) and Actigraphy.

HSAT is available to those who qualify. Some of the medical guidelines required for a home study include:

• A high pretest probability of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea

• Over the age of 18

• Unable to have an in-center sleep study because of issues with immobility, safety, or critical illness

• Does NOT have comorbid medical conditions such as moderate to severe pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease or congestive heart failure

Actigraphy is another service RiverView now offers its patients with a referral. Much like a Fitbit, this is a watch the patient takes home and wears for approximately two weeks. It collects valuable data on the patient’s sleep/wake patterns. Once the device is returned to the Sleep Lab, the data is interpreted and used to assist in the clinical evaluation and treatment of those with suspected sleep disorders such as:

• Insomnia

• Excessive daytime sleepiness

• Advanced Sleep Phase Syndrome (ASPS)

• Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS)

• Shift work sleep disorder and others

• Circadian rhythm disorders

An estimated 50-70 million Americans have a chronic sleep-wake disorder, which can lead to other serious health problems including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, or a devastating accident due to untreated sleep issues.

Good health starts with good sleep. If sleep, or lack of, is a problem, talk to your primary care provider for a referral to the RiverView Sleep Lab. To learn more about the services provided at RiverView’s Sleep Lab, tune in to RiverView Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Colin Fennell’s KROX radio show, Medicine Explained, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2:30 pm, when he will interview Lori Cayler, RPSGT, and Vicky Lizakowski, RRT/RPSGT. Call RiverView’s Rehab Services at 281-9463 for more information on Sleep Lab services.