The Indians got back to their ways with solid defense and continued their balanced scoring attack in recent wins over Wabasso and St. Clair.

After falling in back-to-back games to BLHS and St. Mary’s, the Indians have ended the 2019 calendar year with a four game win streak. The Indians hosted Tomahawk Conference opponent Wabasso and a non-conference game with St. Clair on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.

Indians 57

Wabasso 48

On Thursday, the Indians used what has given them success all season long. A combination of a balanced scoring attack, solid defense, and strong rebounding led to their third straight victory over the Wabasso Rabbits by a score of 57-48.

The Indians trailed early 8-3 as the Rabbits jumped out to a small lead a few minutes in. Indians guard Brittney Dittbenner got hot from three and made three straight three-pointers to lead an Indians 9-0 rally to force Wabasso to call a timeout as the Indians led 12-8.

Following the timeout, the Indians went on a 7-0 run in addition to their 9-0 run before the timeout to take a 19-8 lead over Wabasso.

With 4:10 remaining in the first half, Indians Head Coach Sarah Hesse called a timeout to gather her girls one final time before the half with a 26-18 lead.

A 10-0 Wabasso run was ended with a free throw as the Indians maintained a 27-22 lead with under two and a half minutes remaining in the first half. As time trickled down before the break, Brooklyn Moldan found Kaydince Thoms in transition as Thoms dropped in a lay-up as the horn went off to give the Indians a momentum swinging 10-point lead going into the half 36-26.

The Indians got the ball up into transition to extend their lead to 45-33 with 10:36 remaining in the game. Wabasso failed to give in however and brought themselves within seven points as the Indians led 55-48 with just over a minute left.

The Indians closed out the contest with ease as they ran the offense until time expired and came away with another conference victory 57-48 over the Rabbits.

Eighth grader Kadence Hesse collected her first career 20-point game in the win scoring 21 points, four steals, and two assists with three rebounds.

Also contributing was Brittney Dittbenner with 18 points on six three-pointers and 12 rebounds for the double-double.

Indians 49

St. Clair 42

Once trailing 34-33 with just over nine minutes remaining, the Indians used a 13-3 run during a seven minute span to take a 46-37 lead over St. Clair en route to a 49-42 victory over the Cyclones.

The victory gave the Indians their sixth non-conference win on the season as they are now 6-0 in non-conference play.

Kadence Hesse finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Kaydince Thoms finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Brea Mertz and Dittbenner finished with eight points each. Mertz also filled the stat sheet with eight rebounds and five blocks with three steals.

The Indians are now 8-2 on the season and have a week off during Christmas break before they travel to Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall to take on Canby on Monday, Dec. 30 to ring in the new year. Canby is currently 2-4 on the season with victories over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and Murray County Central. Canby is in the North bracket of Section 3A.

The game against Canby highlights the Borch’s Sporting Goods SMSU Invite as the Indians play at 8:30 p.m. Preceded by six games throughout the entire day. Other notable teams in the contest include Springfield, BBE, St. Clair, RTR, Minnewaska, LQPV, O’ Gorman of South Dakota, Benilde St. Margaret’s, Marshall, Brandon Valley of South Dakota, and Westbrook Walnut Grove.