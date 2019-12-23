Recent Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary's graduates have progressed in their collegiate athletic careers.

A few local athletes have progressed in their collegiate careers. I am including a brief update on a few recent graduates.

Sleepy Eye Public school graduate Sarah Ibarra has taken the role of point guard at Ridgewater College in Willmar. Sarah is averaging 14.2 points per game as well as 4.2 rebounds per game and averaging 2.9 assists per game. Sarah has a season and career-high of 26 points in a 78-30 win over Itasca earlier this month.

Ibarra and the Warriors are 5-5 on the season. Ibarra is also 24th overall in the National Junior College Athletic Association in three-point shooting percentage with a percentage of 38.5 percent from outside the perimeter.

Paige Romberg, a 2019 graduate of Sleepy Eye Public is playing basketball at Hibbing Community College. Paige’s team has a record of 6-1 on the year. Romberg has played in six total games and is averaging 2.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from three.

Brianna Polesky also of Sleepy Eye Public spent the early portion of the season recovering and resting an achilles injury but has returned to action for Gustavus. The sophomore Gustie scored five points in her first game of the season on Dec. 14 against Concordia.

St. Mary’s graduate of 2019 Cassie Heinrichs is playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The college freshman has a season high of 14 points in a game of Lake Forest of Illinois. Heinrichs has started six of eight games and is averaging 6.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds per game with nine assists on the season. Heinrichs and the Falcons have a record of 4-5 on the season and will be in St. Peter on Monday, Dec. 30 taking on Polesky and the Gusties.

Avery Stevens of St. Cloud State has continued to progress in his talents as a Huskie. The stud right handed pitcher that played a large role in the 2018 Sleepy Eye team that finished second at state has topped out at 92 MPH in recent bullpen sessions while clocking 89-90 MPH consistently.

Zach Haala is at Bethel University and has shown great improvement in his game. With a surging summer for the Stark Longhorns and the Legion Post 7, Haala combined that with a good year of fall ball for the Royals and earned a trip with the varsity squad to Florida in March to work for a starting spot. Haala projects to play in the middle infield or potentially first base.

Carter Brinkman is at Winona State and was a redshirt during his freshman year. Brinkman is hoping to get some time in the corner outfield or first base positions this upcoming spring.

Jacob Berg, also part of the 2018 State Tournament team is playing baseball at Dakota County College for former Boston Red Sox pitcher Dana Kiecker. Berg hopes to get some innings in the starting rotation or through the bullpen next spring.

Ali Beltz of St. Mary’s and now at University of Maine is in her second year playing women’s hockey. The Black Bears hold a record of 14-15-5 on the season. Ali has three goals and seven assists on the season.