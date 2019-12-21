Pictured are St. Mary's Elementary students who won the annual “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

St. Mary's Elementary students who won the annual “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, were awarded $20 for 1st place, $15 for 2nd place, and $10 for 3rd place. Pictured, front from left: Jared Portner, 2nd place, 4th grade; Millie Lax, 1st place, 4th grade; Eva Schweiss, 3rd place, 5th grade; Morgan Mathiowetz, 1st place, 5th grade; and Olivia Schieffert, 3rd place, 4th grade. Back: Lucia Martinez, 2nd place, 6th grade; Grace Hoffmann, 2nd place, 5th grade; Grand Knight Ryan Braulick, Reese Hoffmann, 3rd place, 6th grade; and Josie Helget, 1st place, 6th grade.