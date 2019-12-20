The man's snowmobile upended.

Authorities say a 32-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobiling accident in northwest Colorado.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the man was trying to climb a steep hill on Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs on Wednesday afternoon when his snowmobile upended and fell on top of him.

Lt. Ryan Adrian with the Routt County Sheriff's Office says one of the man's friends pulled the sled off of him and started CPR within about two minutes of the accident. The victim, whose name and hometown have not been released, was wearing a helmet.



