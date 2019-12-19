The Elves were busy in the Christmas Village of Sleepy Eye on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.

The Elves were busy in the Christmas Village of Sleepy Eye on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. The Elves Christmas Village included the Avenue of the Trees - decorated by many local businesses, churches and organizations - at the former Overson’s building, Santa Claus at the Depot Museum, the Elves Sweet Shop at Mielke Accounting, and the Elves Snack Shop at event sponsor, Krenz Real Estate.

Kathy Krenz said The Happy Can Openers extension group's tree was voted best tree by visitors to the Avenue of Trees. Breanna Braulick won the coloring contest — a basket of treats and gifts — held in partnership with Nuvera.

Also at the Avenue of Trees location, Al and Pat Lang provided musical entertainment and some vendors sold their wares. It was the site of the Polar Princess salon — where little girls had made appointments to have their hair done, put on princess dresses and have a pictures taken with the Miss Sleepy Eye queen and princesses.

On Saturday evening a tree lighting ceremony was held in Veterans Park.