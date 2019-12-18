The St. Mary's sophomore scored 47 points, breaking the previous school record of 45 held by Crissi Schewe since the 2008-09 season.

Madison Mathiowetz scored an all-time high 47 points for the Knights in a double overtime thriller that saw the Knights fall 79-75 to the MVL Chargers on Monday evening, Dec. 16. Mathiowetz’s 47 points is a new St. Mary’s record. The previous record was 45 held by Crissi Schewe from the 2008-09 season.

MVL 79

Knights 75

In a game that had a playoff atmosphere, the Knights and Chargers went back and forth the entire evening as they largest lead either team had throughout the second half was three points.

Reagan Severson’s basket with just under 1:30 remaining cut an MVL lead to 65-63. It was then when Mathiowetz sliced and diced her way through the defense to tie the game on a lay-up with a minute left.

In the first overtime, Mathiowetz scored the Knights’ first four points and tallied another bucket later in the first overtime period. MVL’s Abby Nelson tied the game to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the Knights and Chargers were deadlocked at 72-72. Mathiowetz soared for a rebound to regain possession for the Knights. On the ensuing possession, coach Bruce Woitas drew up a play that dialed Mathiowetz’s number and the sophomore would score to make it 74-72 with the Knights in the lead.

Following Mathiowetz’s basket, MVL’s Emma Nelson tied the game back up at 74-74. Mathiowetz was given a chance to give the Knights the lead late in the second overtime period and hit the first free throw but missed the back end of the two and the Knights held a 75-74 lead over the Chargers as time was quickly winding down.

MVL’s Abbie Riederer was given the chance to not only tie the game, but to give the Chargers the lead as she nailed both free throws to give her team a 76-75 lead. After another free throw made by Nelson, Riederer put the game to rest for both teams as she hit two free throws to give the Chargers a 79-75 lead.

In addition to a new career-high 47 points, Mathiowetz also had 11 rebounds and seven steals. Teammate Sydney Windschitl scored 16.

Leading the Chargers was Abbie Riederer with 30 points. Emma Nelson recorded a double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

The Knights are back in their home gym on Friday night, Dec. 20 as they host the Falcons of Red Rock Central before they close up shop for the 2019 calendar year.