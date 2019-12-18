The Indians advanced their record to 6-2 on the season with two blowout victories against RCW and Nicollet/Loyola. The Indians return home to face St. Clair on Friday night, Dec. 20.

The Indian girls basketball team traveled to Renville on Saturday, Dec. 14, to make up a game lost from earlier this season, due to inclement weather. Following the make-up game with RCW, the Indians traveled to Nicollet to face Nicollet/Loyola on Monday night, Dec. 16.

Indians 62

RCW 32

In their two recent losses, the Indians struggled at the beginning of their games, only to improve their play as the game went on. Despite the recovery efforts in their past two games, against BLHS and St. Mary’s, the holes they dug themselves were too deep to overcome.

Safe to say the Indians may have learned their lesson on Saturday against Renville County West.

The Indians only allowed 32 points throughout the entire game and led at halftime by a score of 38-18.

The 30-point victory gave the Indians a 5-2 record. Leading Sleepy Eye in the box scores was Kadence Hesse, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and four assists. This performance was Hesse’s first career double-double. Also for the Indians, Kaydince Thoms finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five steals. Brooklyn Moldan finished with four points and seven rebounds, while Brittney Dittbenner rounded out the scoring with 15 points, six rebounds.

Monday, Dec. 16, the Indians — girls and boys — traveled to Nicollet for a doubleheader.

Indians 66

Nicollet/Loyola 35

The Indians dominated the Raiders throughout the entire contest and showed little resistance all night long en route to a 66-35 victory over Nicollet/Loyola.

In the victory, the Indians were once again led by a balanced scoring attack throughout the entire lineup. Top performers for Sleepy Eye Monday evening were Kaydince Thoms, Brittney Dittbenner, and Kadence Hesse. Thoms led the team with 19 points and five steals.

Dittbenner scored 13 points while contributing two steals and three rebounds. Hesse finished the contest with nine points and five rebounds as she continues to hold the keys to the engine that is the Indians offense. Fellow eighth grader Brea Mertz filled it up with 11 points, four steals, and five rebounds.

The Indians advance to 6-2 on the season and host Tomahawk foe Wabasso on Thursday, Dec. 19 and host St. Clair on Friday in a boys/girls doubleheader. Both games are slated for a 7:30 start time.