Be positive in your life as much as you can. It may be difficult as we often find ourselves having to bet on ourselves while others have counted us out. Reaching your goals often requires us to do this.

I was never much of a reader. Quite honestly, I still really am not a reader. Actually, after typing a lot of my stories, I don’t grab a paper to read them. I don’t read my columns after I type them. No rhyme or reason, I just..don’t.

However, in recent days I have begun reading former Gopher Tony Dungy’s book called the “Uncommon Life.” This book is a daily devotional that can strengthen the core of your perspective and build your faith. I have in times, found myself mentally struggling, admittedly so. I began reading this book since the first of December.

I really liked the message from this past weekend. Tony discussed the difference in perspectives in wishing we had something opposed to being grateful for what we have. “We think by acquiring more and always replacing what we have with something bigger and better is the only way to find contentment. Don’t believe it.”

Dungy went onto say that you can only be contentful when you begin with a grateful heart.

Expressing gratitude instead of complaining of personal deprivation. Dungy says it is an acquired attitude, but when we approach everything in our lives with the “attitude of gratitude”, being grateful comes much more naturally.

This message made me realize I need to stop comparing my life to others. The moon and sun don’t compare themselves to each other as they have their own time(s) to shine. I hope to encourage others to realize that everybody has a different journey. Life is different for all of us. Life will have its ups and downs. You can’t have a rainbow without rain, right? Rise above the storm and you will eventually open up the clouds and find a ray of sunshine.

I will close out with this. The most difficult step in accomplishing something is getting started. Pushing away your inner voice telling you to stop. Get comfortable being uncomfortable, face your fear and commit to take action and persevere over it all. Commit to the change you wish to make by going all-in. Respect yourself enough to take responsibility to discipline yourself and work hard. You will see the change you want to make in life.