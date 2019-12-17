The Crookston Fire Department held their annual Christmas Party and Awards Banquet at the Crookston Inn on December 14, 2019 and the following Firefighters were recognized:
Firefighter of the Year - Garett Bengtson
Years of Service - 5 year milestones -
Matt Johnson - 5
Shane Heldstab - 10
Bob Magsam - 20
Brad Carlstrom - 20
Tom Feiro - 35
Years of Service Honorable Mention
Don Boone. - 22
Kent Ellingson -23
Tim Froeber - 23
Chris Cournia.- 24
Al Desrosier - 27
Harold Unke - 33
100% Training Attendance
Ryan Tull
Garett Bengtson
Allen Graff
Eli Sullivan
Smoke Eater Award - Attended at least 70% of the General Fire Calls
Brian Hanson
Justin Johnson
Tom Feiro
Mike Swenson
Derek Brekken
Jake Leas
Cole Ricard
Garett Bengtson
Allen Graff