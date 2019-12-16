For the second time in three games, the Redwood Valley boys basketball team was on the short end of a nail-biter. This past Thursday night (Dec. 12) at home against Jackson County Central, the Cardinals got a game-tying three-pointer from Bryant Haas to send it into overtime but would ultimately fall 104-94 in double-overtime.

The win improved the Huskies overall mark to 2-0, while the Cards slip to 3-2 with both losses coming in tight battles.

The Cardinals trailed 39-34 at the half to the Huskies but would battle back in the second half, eventually getting the clutch game-tying three from Haas at the end of regulation to send it into overtime tied 83-83.

In the first overtime, the Cards grabbed a five-point lead but could not sustain it, as the Huskies would eventually tie the score and send into a second overtime.

There, the Cardinals ran into foul trouble, as three starters fouled out, allowing the Huskies to outscore the Cards 12-2 in the second extra session to claim the victory.

The Huskies shot a solid 54 percent from the floor, including 11-of-29 from distance.

The Cards shot just under 45 percent and were 8-of-30 from long range. Both teams struggled from the charity stripe, with the Cards hitting 18-of-31 and the Huskies 13-of-25.

It was another big night for sophomore Alex Lang who scored a game-high 35 points and grabbed three rebounds.

Connor Josephson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Haas added 12 points and seven rebounds. Carson Woodford went 4-of-6 from the floor on the way to 10 points and seven rebounds, Carter Guetter had nine points and seven rebounds and Zack Paulsen-Reck added six points and one rebound. Drew Lundeen chipped in with five points and four boards, and Carter Johnson had two points and four rebounds.

Rudy Voss paced the Huskies with 24 points and three boards, and Dominic Bargfrede had 15 points and six boards.

The Cardinals took part in the Big South Showcase event Dec. 14 in Fairmont and travel to Marshall Dec. 17 to face the Tigers in another big early season match-up.