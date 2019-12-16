Sleepy Eye YES! Team will sponsor the annual “Recycle your holidays” collection of used and unwanted holiday light strings.

Once again the Sleepy Eye YES! (Youth Eco Solutions) Team will sponsor the annual “Recycle your holidays” collection of used and unwanted holiday light strings. This collection runs until Jan. 24.

Drop off sites include Sleepy Eye Ace Hardware, Schutz Family Foods, St. Mary’s Church and School, Sleepy Eye Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Brown County REA.

Sleepy Eye’s community collection will be given to Jobs Plus, Inc. in Waseca which supplies jobs for adults with special needs. The lights are dismantled and then recycled by a facility in the Twin Cities.