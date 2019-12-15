Lisa Roker from Redwood County Farm Bureau qualified for the final four in the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) discussion meet, which was held during the MFBF 101st annual meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington Nov. 23.

The discussion meet finalists competed in two semifinal rounds the morning of Nov. 23 followed by the final four competition.

Contestants were judged on their basic knowledge of critical farm issues and their ability to exchange ideas and information in a setting aimed at cooperative problem solving.

Roker grew up on a crop and hog farm in Renville County and currently farms corn and soybeans. She is the Wabasso High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.

“I feel very fortunate to have competed with so many excellent individuals. I’m very thankful for each and every opportunity that Farm Bureau has provided,” said Roker.