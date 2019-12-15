The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec.16-21, and will average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year.

The postal service plans for peak holiday season all year. This includes making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver the expected mail and package volumes.

Seasonal workers are hired when and where needed, and technology has been expanded to enhance package tracking throughout the USPS processing and transportation networks.

The postal service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. The week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.

Additionally, the postal service predicts that nearly 2.5 billion pieces of first-class mail, including holiday greeting cards, will be processed and delivered the week of Dec. 16.

The postal service is has announced its seasonal mailing and shipping deadlines. For expected delivery by Dec. 25, the deadlines include:

• Dec. 20 — First-Class mail (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 20 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25.

The actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, post office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 21-25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found online at usps.com.

The postal service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.