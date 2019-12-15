On Thursday evening, St. James band students performed in front of a full Event Center to officially kick off the winter concert season.
Students from 6th-12th grade performed a variety of Christmas songs in different styles. Songs ranged from popular Christmas and holiday-themed tunes to the lesser-known ditties.
Each of the bands was directed by Karen Lahti.
7th and 8th Grade Band:
Welcome Christmas, Holiday Bobsled Run, Jingle Bell Rock, Air Force One
Jazz Unlimited:
God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen
Santa's In Town (solos: Gabriela Trapero, Emma Anderson, and Luci Kulseth)
Mary, Did You Know (solo: Briar Lenz)
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch (solos: Briar Lenz, Mason Dannhoff)
Clarinet Ensemble:
The First Noel
6th Grade Band:
Jingle Bells
The Dreidel Song
Kwanzaa Celebration
Nicholas Variations
Junior Jazz Bands:
Silent Night (solos: Devon Olson, Jasmine Contreras, and Angel Perez
Sugar Plum Swing (solo: Maya Kulseth)
Hooked on Holidays (solo: McKenzie Lang)
Trumpet Ensemble:
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Saxophone Ensemble:
Frosty the Snowman (accompanied by Glennda Hedlund, piano; Emma Anderson, bass guitar; and Mya Hanson, drum set)
Concert band:
Riu, Riu, Chiu
Do You Hear What I Hear
The Nutcracker Suite
Fantasy on Huron Carol (solos: Nick Brey, Angela Manriquez, Emma Zender, and Luci Kulseth)