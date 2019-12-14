The Eagles girls hockey team had a busy week on their home New Ulm ice.

The Eagles girls hockey team had a busy week on their home New Ulm ice, hosting Worthington on Dec. 3, Marshall on Dec. 5, and Faribault on Dec. 7. The stretch included two wins and one loss.

“Throughout these three games we had some inconsistent play,” said Coach Kristin Faber. “We had periods where we played great and controlled the game, but we are looking to put together a complete game. We created offense from a number of players, which is a good thing.”

Faber said goalie Ava Brennon played well in net, recording two shutouts during the three game week.

Eagles 7

Worthington 0

The Eagles had a balanced scoring attack on Dec. 3 against Worthington, scoring three goals in the first period and two in each of the next two periods.

Scoring 1st period goals: Maddie O’Connor assisted by Julia Helget and Brooke Arneson; Julia Helget assisted by McKenna Strong and Ally Steffensmeier; Morgan Klein, assisted by Molly Scheid and Emma Brudelie.

2nd period: Jada Rahe, assisted by Arneson; Scheid assisted by Brudelie.

3rd period: Brudelie assisted by Arneson; Jayda Helget unassisted.

Eagles 5

Marshall 0

The girls got another shutout win against Marshall on Dec. 5.

Scoring 1st period goals: Arneson assisted by Emma Schieffert and Strong; Alexa Steffl assisted by O’Connor; O’Connor unassisted.

2nd period: Julia Helget assisted by Brudelie; O’Connor assisted by Arneson.

3rd period: no scoring.

Eagles 0

Faribault 2

The Eagles played a tight game against Faribault on Saturday, Dec. 7, holding them scoreless until the third period. Goalie Ava Brennan saved 24 of 26 shots.

Coach Faber said the girls look to get back on track Thursday, Dec. 12, when they take on Fairmont — at home again with a 5 p.m. start.

The Eagles girls finish their long home stand against Waseca on Tuesday, Dec. 17. They travel to All Seasons Arena to face Mankato West on Dec. 19 and play in a tournament in Sartell Dec. 26 and 27.