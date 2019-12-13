Last Thursday, Youth Frontiers hosted a Courage Retreat for St. James' seventh and eighth-graders at Marian Hall. Throughout the day, the students were encouraged to be respectful, be real, and take risks through small and large group discussions, along with multiple games.

Youth Frontiers volunteers used a drama activity to demonstrate the "thinking zone," where students too often contemplate their fears of not fitting in, being judged, or hesitating to stand up to bullies. The volunteers wanted the students to know what we do and say matters, but so does what we don't.

Many of the seventh and eighth graders didn't know what to expect. Seventh-grader Jose Castorena was nervous because he couldn't tell how the day would turn out. In the end, he met a lot of new people, and he thought it was "pretty awesome."

Castorena has witnessed bullying in the past and has felt bad for not taking action.

"I just didn't have the courage to do it," said Castorena. "Now, I just realized how much it would help [those who are being bullied], and the people who are bullying."

Juan Cervantes, also in seventh grade, expected the retreat to be boring. After being there for a while, he felt, "less bored," because he was able to interact with students he'd never spoken to before.

What Cervantes took away from the retreat was, "don't follow other [mean] people's footsteps, because then you'll be the mean one, too."

Eighth-grader Madison Whitney picked up a similar objective to stray from rude groups before the behavior gets worse.

"You just need to be yourself," she said. "You can't worry about what other people think."

The Courage Retreat in St. James had been absent for a couple of years before Thursday.

"I'm kind of jealous of these little kids," said Reymundo Cardenas, a St. James senior volunteer. "They're having tons of fun, but a good learning experience for them. They're getting to see other perspectives, and I think it's really exciting."

Cardenas wanted the students to know everyone is an individual and remember to be kind.