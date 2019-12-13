Improved over last year's score!

The Spirit in Motion dance team, a co-op between Sleepy Eye and Springfield High Schools, had their first competition of the season on Friday, Dec. 6 at Renville County West.

Coach Lauren Hoffmann said that despite some fumbles here and there, the girls did well for their first competition of the season.

“With a costume malfunction, a slip down the stairs, and realizing how small our team actually is compared to all the other teams, the nerves were there,” Hoffmann said, “but the girls fought through and scored better than last year at RCW.”

Scores at RCW, with comparison to last year at the same competition:

JAZZ

This year: 214/500

Last year: 203/500

KICK

This year: 222/500

Last year: 214/500

“We have already started the season above last season, with fewer girls on the team,” Hoffmann said. “We will now go forward with changing spots of the routines that may need work before our next competition.”

Spirit in Motion will compete in the BOLD-BLHS meet on Saturday, Dec. 21, held at the Hector school, starting at noon.