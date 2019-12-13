This year has been a challenging one for many people and businesses including the Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority (MVRRA). The MVRRA represents Carver, Sibley, Renville, Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties which own the 94.7 miles of track from Norwood Young America to Hanley Falls.

Our rail car traffic was first impacted by the snowstorm/rain/spring melting back at the end of March going into April. With soils hitting a saturation point, soil erosion and embankment shifting started to take its toll along our railroad bed from Franklin to Delhi.

We had numerous downed trees blocking the track and areas where the track was impassible for a week or so until we could get to the areas to do some emergency repairs. Most of these areas are only accessible by rail, as there is no road access.

With the spring flooding down river on the Mississippi, the locks and dams sustained damages as well, so no shipments could come up the river or go down the river until mid-June at the earliest.

Then summer arrived, and the July 1-2 thunderstorms that occurred again hit the same area with seven to nine inches of rain, and with increased run off from fields, we got hit again. This time the track on the Franklin hill actually dropped three to four feet for about 500 feet, and we again had numerous trees topple on to the track.

We were shut down the entire month of July to make emergency repairs again.

The tree debris at the Crow Creek bridge, which many of you drive by daily on State Highway 19/71 east of Redwood Falls, moved the track and the bridge a foot.

The MVRRA is a local unit of government, so we qualify for FEMA and HSEM assistance /reimbursement on most of our storm damages. We want to thank both agencies for their assistance in funding for our emergency repairs.

Safety is of utmost importance for our train, our crew and our customers, so their commodities/products can be moved without incident safely to the east end and into the cities to connect with the Class I Railroads to connect to their end destinations across the U.S.A. and into Mexico.

This past summer we replaced more than a third of the ties between Gibbon and Fairfax to shore up the track to ensure safety as we prepare to continue with the rail replacement of 85-pound track from 1912 with new 115-pound, continuous-welded rail.

In preparation and anticipation of additional funding from the State of Minnesota, we have replaced over the past few years all of the trestle bridges in this stretch with concrete culverts.

Over the next nine months we will be doing upgrades on the Minnesota River bridge and Sulphur Lake bridges – replacing the bridge decking with heavier ties and tie plates. Once again, this work needs to happen while the water levels are lower.

This October we also had a large brush cutter come through and do tree maintenance in the river valley trimming back the trees that were encroaching in our 50-foot right of way. This should eliminate or decrease trees falling on our track as storms come through our area.

You may have noticed more rail cars going down our tracks or parked along sidings in our communities. Those cars are in storage for other entities who own the cars until the economy improves or turns around so they will again be used for shipping out commodities.

As we look forward to 2020, we want to continue serving our current customers, businesses and potential new clients who may locate in any of the 16 communities along our track. It’s been exciting to see new businesses relocate in some of our communities on the east end from Gibbon east where we have completed our rail rehabilitation. Looking forward our goal is to complete the remaining 50 miles from Gibbon to Hanley Falls.

We believe we can, and we will.

If you ever have any questions about MVRRA, shipping by rail or a potential new lead we should know about, just send us an email to mvrraa19@gmail.com or call us at (507) 637-4084. Our Web site is www.mvrra.org.

Best wishes going forward in 2020, and we are thankful to see 2019 come to an end. Merry Christmas from all of us at MVRRA.

– Julie Rath serves as the administrator for the Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority