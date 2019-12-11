RiverView Recovery Center invites the public to a presentation by local speaker Nathaniel Espinoza Dec. 17th in Crookston.

Described as an influential speaker and advocate for people struggling with drug and alcohol dependency, Espinoza is known to many in the area as “Pastor Nate’’. He is also one of the main characters in the Grand Forks based movie, “FADED: Fentanyl’s Impact’’. The YouTube documentary follows four families impacted by the lethal drug. The documentary is intended to help inform the audience about the extreme dangers of the synthetic drug affecting communities and resulting in overdoses and death.

Espinoza’s struggles with addiction took him from being raised in a middle-class home with the bright promises of a college education and professionalism, to a life of constant detention, incarceration, and severe alcohol and drug addictions. Over time, he made several attempts at higher education but was unable to overcome his battles with addictions alone. He eventually experienced university expulsions, financial distress, health complications, and a hopeless and depressive state of “rock bottom”. Thankfully, through a firm foundation in Christ and close community in a local church he overcame decade-long struggles from character and addiction issues. He now has a heart and passion to reach the lost and hurting and see their lives transformed though developing a personal relationship with Jesus.

A University of North Dakota graduate with a degree in Social Work and training in Chemical Dependency, Espinoza continues to pursue Ministerial Studies though Global University’s Berean School of the Bible.

As a pastor, and a person who identifies with long-term recovery, he understands the power of addiction. His message resonates well with those still struggling with the disease, as well as those who may thankfully find themselves in recovery.

The public is invited to Espinoza’s “Faith and Recovery’’ presentation Tuesday, Dec. 17th from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Care and Share, 220 E 3rd St., Crookston. He will also present at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

For more information on this presentation or on any services available through RiverView Recovery Center, call 281-9511.