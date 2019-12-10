Also, an English teacher's resignation left the high school "in a bind"

Crookston School Board unanimously approved the recommended 2.2 percent increase to the 2020 levy after a Truth in Taxation hearing Monday evening at the high school. The increase, a total of $3,158,530, comes after the public voted to approve a new bus garage that will be constructed near Highland Elementary School and a 10-year renewal of the operating levy.

A breakdown of the Crookston School District $3.1 million levy includes $1.71 million for the referendum and general fund, $149K for community service and $1.29 million for debt service and facility/equipment bonds.

District Business Manager Laura Lyczewski said the district “always go to the max” and that amount first showed a decrease of 6.6 percent, but with the most recent referendum dropping the pool money and adding the new bus garage and operating levy, it actually showed a 2.2 percent increase.

“All the levy is based on student population,” Lyczewski explained. “It’s a lot of information.”



LETTER OF RESIGNATION

A letter of resignation from Crookston High School English instructor Renae Myszkowski was approved by the School Board Monday, but not without comments from Board Chair Frank Fee. Fee said he was thinking of pulling the resignation topic off the consent agenda because Myszkowski “resigned abruptly” and “you just don’t do that.”

“She doesn’t want to be here, she’s not coming back,” Fee continued. “I hope things go well for her and her future endeavors.”

Later in the meeting, CHS Principal Eric Bubna gave thanks for School Board Member and retired teacher Dave Davidson for stepping in when the English teacher resignation “left them in a bind.”

“Dave took over for a week or two weeks,” Bubna explained. “His willingness to do that shows his dedication to the district. We’re super appreciative of him while we’re trying to create a new longterm option.”