The Redwood Valley boys basketball team made it two straight victories to open up the season with an 81-73 win over ACGC Dec. 5 in non-conference action.

It was a big night for sophomore Alex Lang who went 3-of-5 from long range to finish with a team-high 24 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Fellow sophomore Carson Woodford joined four Cardinals (2-0) in double figures with 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. Zack Paulsen-Reck added 13 points (on four three-point shots) and four assists, and Bryant Haas had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shots.

Connor Josephson finished with four points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals, and Carter Guetter had seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Drew Lundeen came off the bench to finish with six points, one assist and one steal.

The Cardinals shot over 57 percent from inside the arc (24-of-42) and were 9-of-28 from long range.

The Cardinals struggled from the charity stripe, hitting just 4-of-15 attempts (26.7 percent) and committed 17 turnovers. Redwood Valley squared off against Minnewaska Area Dec. 7 and will host Pipestone Dec. 10.