This year marks the 30th year that The St. James Women of Today are again sponsoring the Christmas Sharing Tree Program. Look for the Christmas Sharing Trees in local businesses in town, decorated with bright neon-blue tags. Help share the spirit of Christmas with someone less fortunate than you by giving a gift or two to the Christmas Sharing Tree this year. We have over 120 families and requests for almost 400 children. Your help and generosity would be greatly appreciated!

These businesses have volunteered to have a tree this year: Anytime Fitness, the CCF Bank, the Eagles’ Club, First National Bank, the new Lewis Drug Store, Pioneer Bank, True Value-Radio Shack, and the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in St. James (they will have a tree with tags, but gifts should be taken to one of the other locations in town).

We are also getting some help from some Butterfield-Odin High School students; the Speedway Builders 4-H Club; the Pioneers of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; students and faculty of both St. James Area High School and Northside Elementary. If your group or club would like to help us, contact Donna or Brenda, with the St. James Women of Today.

On each tag is a wish for a gift(s) by a young girl or boy under the age of 17. Please pick a tag or 2, purchase a gift for him/her, wrap it, use the tag to label the gift, and return it to one of the Christmas Sharing Trees by Dec. 12th, please. If you have any questions or would prefer to make a donation, please contact Donna (621-1598) or Brenda (507-381-5596).

Distribution of gifts will be on Thursday, December 19th and Friday, December 20th, at the ”Community Room” at Brandt Ridge Assisted Living Residence (part of the Good Samaritan Community), 1102 2nd St. S, in St. James.