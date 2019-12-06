Haley Garman posted her second straight double-double as the Redwood Valley girls basketball team rolled to a 64-50 win over GFW Dec. 2 in non-conference action.

Garman went 11-of-17 from the floor on the way to a team-high 23 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Cardinals (2-0).

The Cards showed nice balance with four girls reaching double figures, including Hannah Schjenken with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists and Kate Ahrens with 12 points (6-of-7 from the floor), four rebounds, a steal and two assists. Aubree Hicks finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Leah Irlbeck had two points and five rebounds, Alexa Steffl added two points, two rebounds and an assist, and Payden Beran had two points and one rebound.

The Cardinals shot nearly 60 percent from inside the arc (26-of-44) but struggled again from the charity stripe hitting just 9-of-19.