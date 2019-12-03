The FFA Chapter held its annual Crops Show and Greenhand/Parents Night Program on Monday, Nov. 18.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter held its annual Crops Show and Greenhand/Parents Night Program on Monday, Nov. 18. It was a chance for the families of FFA members to get together and recognize the efforts of the chapter’s members and parents, while announcing the winners of the 2019 FFA Crops Show.

Ms. Klontz created a video of events from summer through the fall that was viewed during the crop show. She highlighted the officer team, the CDE teams, National FFA Convention, as well as summer FFA and service events.

One hundred and seven FFA members exhibited a total of 584 samples of corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, hay, silage, haylage, and miscellaneous crops, at the 2019 Sleepy Eye FFA Crop Show.

The purpose of the crop show is to exhibit a sample of a crop that will be judged on appearance: uniform color and size, as well as having no defects or unwanted debris. Making a crop sample for the show involves a lot of patience and attention to detail. The more time spent preparing a crop sample, the more success you will have in the end. After the crop show, the crops are stored until the county and state fairs the following summer.

The Junior Officer team was also introduced at the Crop Show Event. They are: President Adam Johnson, Vice President Gracie Sellner, Secretary Alex Joramo, Reporter Isaac Lendt, and Officer-at-Large Leisha Martinez.

The 2019 FFA Crop Show was a huge success, and would not have been possible without the involvement of the community. The members appreciate everyone who contributed, including donating crops, judging the crops, and attending the event.

Junior High 2019 champions

Soybeans: Tim Friton, Shelled Corn: Isaac Lendt, Oats: Caleb Suess, Wheat: Landon Wendinger

Senior High 2019 champions

Wheat: David Martinez, Soybeans: Morgan Hoffmann, Oats: Presley Dockter, Shelled Corn: Jacob Schultz

Combined 7-12th grade Champions

Other Silage: Jacob Schultz, Miscellaneous: Presley Dockter, Alfalfa Hay: Jacob Schultz, Corn Silage: Carmen Lendt, Other Hay: Mike Ludewig, Ear Corn: Isaac Lendt, Haylage: Jacob Schultz

Top Ten Overall Junior High Exhibitors

Junior High Crop Show Champion: Jacob Mellen, 74 points; Reserve Champion: Caleb Suess, 63 points; third place: Bryson Dolly, 59 points; fourth place: Landon Wendinger, 53 points; fifth place: Tim Friton, 52 points; sixth place: Isaac Lendt, 49 points; seventh place: Damian Sanchez, 48 points; eighth place: Josh Sellner, 47 points; ninth place: Winsten Nienhaus, 38 points; 10th place: Kayla Hecht, 37 points.

Top Ten Overall Senior High Exhibitors

Senior High Crops Champion: Jacob Schultz, 175 points; Reserve Champion: Morgan Hoffmann, 110 points; third place: Jade Sellner, 83 points; fourth place: Mike Ludewig, 82 points; fifth place: Destiney Figueroa, 81 points; sixth place: Adam Johnson, 71 points; seventh place: Presley Dockter, 68 points; eighth place: Megan Stevens, 63 place: Abigail Hornsby, 62 points; 10th place: Brittney Dittbenner, 53 points.

Congratulations to all 107 FFA Crop Show exhibitors and good luck at the County and State Fairs!