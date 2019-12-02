Free event Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 2 features several live animals as well as an angel descending from the rafters

Trinity Lutheran Church of Crookston is sponsoring the Stable Program at the University of Minnesota, Crookston at the University Teaching and Outreach Center on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

The story of Bethlehem will be read from the Gospels and played out by actors who portray Mary, Joseph, kings, shepherds, angels, Baby Jesus, and others.

One angel will even descend from the rafters.

This event takes place in the indoor horse arena, so various live animals will be present such as horses, sheep, chickens, rabbits, and a donkey.

This one-hour program will include singers, instrumentalists, and a bell choir, along with favorite Christmas carols sung by the audience.

All are invited and there is no admission charge, although a free-donation is accepted, which is used to help defray expenses and provide some funds for this event next year.

Hot cider will be served at the end of the program each day.

For more information, call or text Associate Professor George French at 289-1283 (also the organist at Trinity) or Rae French at 281-8339. You can also email gfrench@umn.edu for more information.