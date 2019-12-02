Ray Olson, 76, of Granite Falls passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2 at the United Church of Christ in Granite Falls. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, from 3-5 p.m. at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.