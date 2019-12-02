Bruce Tanhoff passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo. Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo with Father Paul Timmerman presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Arrangements with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.