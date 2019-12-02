Arlys Mumm, 84, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at CCMH. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Benson. Visitation will continue Friday, Nov. 29, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Horton Township, Stevens County.

Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home. www.zniewskifuneralhome.com