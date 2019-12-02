You can buy a ticket for the entire event, or just the concert

The Crookston High School Music Department on Sunday, Dec. 8 will present the 20th Annual Classic Noel Dinner & Concert at CHS.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The menu will include prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, starter salad with a bread roll, and an ice cream dessert. The meal will be catered by Drafts Sports Bar & Grill.

Tickets are $20, and you can reserve your ticket at Montague’s Flower Shop, Crookston Floral, Crookston High School office, and from CHS Choir and Orchestra students. Tickets for the concert only are $4 for adults and $3 for students, and are available at the door.