The Crookston Rotary Club recognizes Students of the Month at both the University of Minnesota Crookston and Crookston High School during the school year and this fall’s students at UMC were recently honored at a club meeting at the Crookston Inn.



September Student of the Month - Raelynn Wildman

Raelynn Wildman is an Animal Science pre-vet major under the Ag and Natural Resources Department. Wildman has been accepted into vet school at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.

Her hometown is Glenwood, Minnesota and her family consists of her father, mother, brother and two sisters. Her parents had a dairy farm, but sold it a few years ago. Now, her father and brother farm roughly 5,000 acres of crop land.

Wildman’s career goal is to own a mixed animal veterinary clinic. She enjoys tennis, art, helping on the farm and dog agility.



October Student of the Month - Melida Ivette Argueta Canales

Melida Ivette Argueta Canales is an Accounting and Finance major under the Business Department. She’s a senior and will be an intern at Brady Martz during the spring semester. Canales plans to have a full-time job in Grand Forks and continue her journey with fitness, plus help her family and other people all after graduation.

Her hometown is El Salvador, San Juan Opico and her family consists of her parents and sisters who live in East Grand Forks. Canales said she is the first member of her family to attend college and finish high school.

Canales’ career goal is to be a CPA in Minnesota. She enjoys going on adventures such as hiking and bowling, plus she has a passion for fitness which leads her to work out between four and six days a week.



November Student of the Month - Amber Johnson

Amber Johnson is an Agriculture Communications and Communications Studies major in the Liberal Arts and Education Department. She plans to find a career in the ag industry that allows her to help support farmers and advocate for animal agriculture after she graduates in December.

Her hometown is Sebeka, Minnesota and her family consists of her parents, who work on their farm and ranch, and her sister, Anna, who graduated from UMC and teaches Ag Education in Oakes, N.D.

Amber’s career goal is to some day work for the USDA. Her short-term goal is to work for an Ag company in the public relations and/or communication specialist area.