FFA Members and Officers of the Month for October are Isaac Lendt, Winsten Nienhaus, Mike Ludewig and Cali Rossbach.

Sleepy Eye FFA Members of the Month for October are Isaac Lendt and Winsten Nienhaus. Officers of the Month are Mike Ludewig and Cali Rossbach.

Isaac Lendt is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA for the fun experiences and to meet many new people. Isaac is on the Poultry CDE team. He especially enjoys the Poultry team because his teammates and coaches make it a lot of fun. Isaac’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) involves him raising cattle. He calves and grows the cattle out.

Isaac’s favorite FFA activity is being on the Poultry team. He is most looking forward to competing in the Poultry CDE contest at State Convention. By being in FFA, Isaac has improved and strengthened his social skills. He is most proud of earning first place cow calf and earning first place at Regions for Poultry, as well as being elected the Junior Officer Team Reporter.

Winsten Nienhaus is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because he wanted to learn more about agriculture. Winsten is also on the Poultry CDE team. He likes being on the Poultry team because he really likes his teammates and coaches. He also likes it because he gets to learn more about poultry, especially chickens. Winsten’s SAE is his egg business. He raises the birds and sells their eggs.

Winsten’s favorite FFA activity is being on the Poultry team. He is most looking forward to entering different crop samples in the Crop Show. By being in FFA, Winsten has learned more about agriculture and why it is necessary to start producing more food. Winsten is most proud of earning second place individually and first place as a team at the Region Poultry Contest, winning the champion Miscellaneous sample at the Crop Show, and earning blue ribbons on his poultry exhibits at the fair.

Mike Ludewig is a senior at St. Mary’s School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because of his brother, because he wanted to try something new and be more involved in the community. Mike is the Chapter Sentinel this year. He likes his officer position because he gets to be more involved with FFA and gets to see what it all takes to make FFA events happen.

Mike is on the Dairy Evaluation CDE team. He enjoys the Dairy Evaluation team because he gets to learn more about cows. Mike’s SAE involves him working on different dairy farms. By doing this, Mike is able to get a better understanding of different management techniques that various farms use. He hopes to apply this information to his own farm in the future.

Mike’s favorite FFA activity is the Summer Ag. Tour. He is most looking forward to setting up the animal carnival during FFA week in February. By being in FFA, Mike has learned that there are many job opportunities in agriculture. He is most proud of earning Member of the Month, along with several other awards.

Cali Rossbach is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. She joined FFA because she wanted to be more involved in school and the community. She also joined because her brother was involved in FFA and had a lot of fun. Cali is one of the Chapter Reporters this year. She likes her officer position because she gets to write articles for the paper and gets to be more involved in the chapter. She also likes being an officer because she gets to spend a lot of time with the officer team.

Cali’s SAE is dairy production placement, which involves her milking cows at Roseview Dairy. Her favorite FFA activity is the Summer Ag. Tour. Cali is most looking forward to National FFA week in February. By being in FFA, Cali has learned how many different careers and areas there are in agriculture. She has also learned that anyone can be a leader. Cali is most proud of earning a gold ranking individually at Nationals for Poultry, earning the Top Scholar Award, and receiving Member of the Month.