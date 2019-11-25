Donate at Ace Hardware, Americana Community Bank, BIC Graphic, Brown County REA, and VOA-Senior Living Campus.

As they have for the past 32 years, the New Ulm Sertoma Club is sponsoring Santa’s Closet to provide Christmas gifts for children in the New Ulm and Sleepy Eye area, who because of financial difficulties, may not otherwise receive gifts.

Last year the Sertoma Club was able to donate to over 500 children—age 0 to 12—two gifts, stocking stuffers, books, a pair of mittens and a hat. They expect Santa’s Closet will serve 500 children again this year.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys may be dropped off in Sleepy Eye at Ace Hardware, Americana Community Bank, BIC Graphic, Brown County REA, and Volunteers of America-Senior Living Campus by Dec. 12. The Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce will also collect gifts at the Night the Light event at Sportsmen’s Park on Nov. 30.

Financial contributions are also needed. Checks may be sent to: Sertoma Club-Santa’s Closet, PO Box 692, New Ulm, MN 56073.