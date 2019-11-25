James Orville Lange, age 81, of New Ulm, MN passed away November 10, 2019.

A memorial will be held at 1:30 to 2 pm on Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel, 218 N. Broadway St., New Ulm, MN. Cremated remains interment will be at a later date in the New Ulm Cemetery at a later date.

He is survived by brothers Harvey, Donald (Patricia), and David (Jane), and eight nieces and three nephews.

James is predeceased by father Roy, mother Hilda, sister Lorraine, brother-in-law Clifford Cordes and sister-in-law JoAnn Lange.

James had been in the US Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier Saratoga. After his service in the Navy, he lived and worked in western Wisconsin for several years. He became a postal carrier for the US Post Office in St. Paul, MN. After his retirement, he moved to New Ulm, MN, a community in which he was among many friends and family members.

To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org.