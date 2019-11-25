Gary Anderson, 74, of Renville, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the RenVilla Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 pm at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Gary Anderson was born March 13, 1945, to Conrad & Alvina (Hahn) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Rock Valle Lutheran Church. He attended Echo Public School. As a young man Gary helped his dad on the family farm. Later he lived in Willmar and Kandiyohi where he received care from Divine House and Hilltop REM Home. While living in Willmar he became a confirmed member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and belonged to Jesus Cares Ministry. He really enjoyed attending Jesus Cares Bible study and participating in their Christmas programs which brought him much joy. He worked several years at West Central Industries and Kandiyohi DAC. He was proud of his work abilities and talked about his jobs long after retirement. Gary’s hobbies where typing letters and jokes, reading and collecting books, watching game shows, old westerns, comedies on TV and knitting scarves. Gary especially loved spending time with his family, going to restaurants, bowling, attending dances and socializing over a cup of coffee. He found happiness in simple things like opening a door for a stranger and receiving a smile for his kind gesture.

He is survived by his sister Linda (Alan) Berends, nephews Christopher (Belinda) Berends and Jason Berends; great nephews and nieces: Anthony, Jordan, Andrea, and Preston Berends, Andrew, Aaron and Alicia Lubrant; great great nephew Ryder Holwerda, aunt Dorothy Rude, special friend Kathy Gould and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lori Madsen, brother-in-law Mark Madsen and grandparents.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls for Gary Anderson.