GasBuddy recently announced it projects that the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving will be at its highest since 2014. While it may lead to some complaints – 30 percent of Americans saying high prices are impacting their plans – it won’t slow them down much, with an anticipated 7 percent rise in motorists on the road for Thanksgiving versus last year.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year. The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual, part of the reason for the higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year.

While prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just five cents over the same time frame.

“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing. First, expect the mediocre Detroit Lions and their fans, including me, to suffer for a third straight Thanksgiving Day. Second, expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving, and third, expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy’s annual holiday travel survey, 30 percent of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans, a 2 percent decrease from last year. A 7 percent increase in travelers is expected on the road for Thanksgiving compared to 2018, with more than half of drivers having one to two passengers in the car with them.

Nearly one fifth of drivers expect to spend four to six hours in the car. Getting ahead of holiday expenses, more than two-thirds of consumers will be using a loyalty or cash back program to save money or earn rewards when they fill-up for their Thanksgiving trip.

The top considerations when choosing which station to stop at are: location, the price of gasoline and the brand of gasoline. A shift in travel sentiment compared to last year reveals drivers are less concerned about the brand of fuel and putting more emphasis on location and price.

GasBuddy offers some money-saving tips for motorists on the road this season:

● The day of the week matters. GasBuddy has analyzed gas price data year over year and found Monday offers the lowest average gas price. That makes it the best day to fill up. The day with the most expensive average gas prices is Friday.

● Don’t drive like a maniac. Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking can cost drivers up to an extra $477 per year in fuel consumption.

The Thanksgiving travel period is defined as Wednesday through Sunday during the week of Thanksgiving. GasBuddy’s annual holiday travel survey was taken by 500 respondents during Oct. 1-4, 2019.

