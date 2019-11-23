The Watonwan County Salvation Army is in dire straits. That much is clear after seeing their funding drop from $8,000 in 2017 to just $700 in 2018.

"We're just not making enough funds to cover it all," said Linda Carter, kettle campaign coordinator. "Sadly, if we don't make enough, it's going to get pulled. This might be the last year."

To get ahead of the Christmas season, The Salvation Army has started its bellringing early throughout the county, setting up shop outside SuperFair Foods.

Kettles currently sit outside Butterfield Hardware, La Plaza F!esta and Sunshine Foods in Madelia. In St. James, kettles are at the VFW and a small counter kettle at Hometown Cafe.

With Carter and Julia Palacios as the two main coordinators in Watonwan County, the women have looked for other options to help with ringing the bells.

They have turned to the Madelia, Butterfield-Odin, and St. James Area student councils. Local high school students involved in student council have helped with ringing the bells for extra credit with a chance to win a hydro flask. The students take two-hour shifts outside the locations of kettlebell locations in order to help raise money for The Salvation Army.

So far this year, The Salvation Army has raised $250.

The Salvation Army sends out letters to businesses and homes looking for support and donations.

"Sometimes we get those letters back, sometimes we'll get a couple of donations," said Carter.

"Most people don't really know we have a Salvation Army here so they don't know why they're getting a letter."

Those needing funds from The Salvation Army can go to the Minnesota Valley Action Council. Those who apply to receive those funds must first be denied by Human Services and the MVAC before receiving The Salvation Army funds.

The donations from The Salvation Army are mostly given out as vouchers for various purposes; whether it be rent, gas cards, groceries, or phone bills.

If anybody has questions about The Salvation Army or how to donate or volunteer can contact Carter at 507-399-4348.