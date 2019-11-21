Every holiday season, the Hospice Tree of Lights provides a visual reminder of the loved ones we hold dear.

As the holiday season approaches, Carris Health - Redwood Hospice of Redwood Falls invites the public to join in building a community of light and hope by participating in the Tree of Lights ceremony or donating to the Tree of Lights annual giving campaign.

The Tree of Lights is generously donated by a local community member and is placed on the corner of Washington and Second Streets in downtown Redwood Falls.

The Tree lighting ceremony will be held this Friday (Nov. 22) at 6 p.m. at Redwood Alliance Church during Christmas by Candlelight. A short ceremony will be held inside, with time for fellowship. The event will end by lighting the tree outside just before the Holiday of Lights parade.

A second Tree of Lights will be lit at Morton city hall Friday with a ceremony at 7 p.m. that night.

“We hope the ceremony – and any time you see the tree – will be a moment to pause and reflect as you think of your loved ones,” said Amy Wendinger Carris Health - Redwood Hospice manager.

This year all Tree of Lights donations will go towards comfort therapies, such as pet therapy and massage therapy.

For every $2,000 in donations, 1,000 lights will be added to the Tree of Lights. The star will be lit when the fundraising goal of $6,000 is met.

A donation form is available at Carris Health - Redwood Hospital and at the pavilion on Bridge Street.

Donations can also be mailed to the Redwood Hospital Foundation, Attn: Tree of Lights, 100 Fallwood Road, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283.