Suspect in custody was a resident at adjacent Care and Share Center.

A sexual assault was reported in Crookston's Central Park Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20 involving a male and female who knew each other, Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier reports, and the male, a resident of the Care and Share located adjacent to the park, was arrested and is in custody.



The CPD reports that Ethan Roy Basche, 24, of Mountain Iron, Minnesota, and a current Care and Share resident, is in custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston, charged with criminal sexual conduct.



Officers responded to the Care and Share, located at 220 East Third Street, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the report of a sexual assault in the park nearby. Officers subsequently located the male suspect and the 23-year-old female victim on the Care and Share campus. The victim was transported to RiverView Health by Crookston Area Ambulance Service for an evaluation.



The investigation continues.