A news source says the plant is sold with no explanatory details.

According to a brief article, dated Nov. 19, on the Philippine-based online news source, Inquirer.net, Del Monte Pacific Ltd. has sealed deals to sell four of its 10 U.S. facilities. Referring to the American unit, Del Monte Foods Inc. (DMFI), the article stated:

“DMFI completed the sale of its Cambria, Wisconsin operations and related employees to Seneca Foods Corp.

“DMFI has also entered into an agreement to sell its production facilities in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota and Mendota, Illinois and expects the closure and sale of these facilities to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020.”

The article does not state who the buyer is or what the buyer intends to do with the Sleepy Eye and Mendota plants.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sleepy Eye city officials had no clarifying information.