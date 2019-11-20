orts Writer

We know two things about the Houston Astros. One, they are a very good baseball team and have been near the top the past three seasons. And two, we know they are cheaters. A big story this week released by The Athletic, is that they used an illegal video system to steal signs during home games in 2017, the year they won the World Series.

Were they the best team in baseball in this timeframe because they cheated? Or were they the best team and cheated? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal revealed that four people who were with the Astros during the 2017 season have admitted the team stole signs during games by using a camera positioned in the outfield. Current Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who spent parts of three seasons with the Astros, including the World Championship 2017 season, is the only one of the four to go on the record.

Now, there is nothing wrong with stealing signs, as a base runner that is. If you can find a niche in what a pitcher and catcher are doing in a sequence and you talk amongst teammates to expose that, by all means that is fair game, it’s part of baseball. However, using technology as the Astros did? Way out of line and complete bush league.

The Astros used a camera positioned in center field to steal signs duing games. The camera’s feed was fixated onto the opposing catchers’ signals and then piped into the dugout and members of the team would watch the feed in a hallway between the clubhouse and dugout, and would relay what type of pitching was coming by hitting a garbage can. Reports indicate that the Astros set up a monitor in between the dugout and the clubhouse. A few scouts or executives watched the camera feed and relayed signs. In videos, it is proven they had a mointor in that spot and they broke down and took away as soon as games concluded. Hitting the garbage can signaled to the hitter that a changeup or off-speed pitch was coming. Banging sounds can be heard in videos that perfectly correlate with off-speed pitches.

This is a big deal for fans of MLB and the MLB itself. It’s literally against the rules. This isn’t some “unwritten rule” that many get hyped over these days. MLB made it clear recently that the amount of “live-feed access” available to teams would be limited.

Astros scouts also receved e-mails from Astros executives to steal opposing teams signs heading into the 2017 postseason. How much did stealing signs and such truly help Houston? That can be debated until end, but just for fun here are some stats. Jose Altuve at home in the playoffs in 2017 hit .472 with 6 HR and on the road he hit .143 with 1 HR. Shortstop Carlos Correa at home, .371 average with 3 HR and on the road he hit .211 with 2 HR. Alex Bregman hit .273 at home and .154 on the road. Yuli Gurriel was really the only one that didn’t dip, hitting .303 at home and .306 on the road. Six of the 10 Houston hitters from the 2017 playoffs showed dips in their batting averages in their home/road splits. In addition to these splits, the Astros went from being 29th in the league in swinging strike rate at 11.5% in 2016 to first in 2017, second in the league in 2018, and first in 2019 with percentages of 8.5%, 8.9%, and 8.6%. Swinging strike rate, or the percentage of pitches that result in a swing and a miss can be calculated by swings and misses divided by total pitches.

Houston isn’t the only team trying to gain a competitive advantage. I truly believe that. In fact, the Red Sox were caught using Apple Watches to steal signs in 2017.

This situation Houston and MLB has brewing can be related eerily similar to the Patriots and the NFL with the “Spygate” scandal. I hope the Astros come clean and don’t refute any reports like the Patriots did. Come clean, admit you were wrong. After that, go back to winning by doing it the right way.