50 years ago

November 1969

• Ground was broken for the upcoming Minnesota Historical Society Lower Sioux Indian Agency Museum near Morton.

• In the 1960 census, Redwood Falls had an official population of 4,285 residents. The state projected with the 1970 census, the city’s population might top 5,000 residents for the first time.

• A Sleepy Eye man who has served in the Peace Corps in India pleaded not guilty to smuggling when a musical drum sent to him from Bombay was found to contain several ounces of hashish.

• Vandals overturned nine of the 10 concrete benches set outside the public swimming pool fence by the VFW.

• Seventeen owners, managers and operators of Redwood Falls beauty parlors organized a new trade group called the Redwood Falls Affiliate 29 of Minnesota State Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association.

• Proposed courses for the next round of Redwood Falls adult community school included Bridge, refresher typing, slimnastics, aviation ground school, family relations, woodworking, ceramics and welding.

• A troupe of Spanish dancers brought to town by the Redwood Concert Association got stuck when their car went into a ditch outside of town, the driver not being familiar with traveling through snow. The troupe, which spoke little to no English, spent the night in sleeping bags in the home of the association’s president, Vera Doidge.

• Six foot 11 inch Dan Zobeck, of Morton High School, was still the tallest high school basketball player in Minnesota.

25 years ago

November 1994

• A 1994 Ford Taurus was reported stolen from in front of the Fairfax American Legion. An hour later, a Minnesota State Patrol officer found the stolen Taurus on fire and in the Minnesota River about five miles west of Highway 4.

• The Redwood County Board finalized the lease arrangements for the public health service to move into the Jefferson Mall in downtown Redwood Falls.

• The Redwood Falls Public Utilities Commission contributed $125,000 toward the new public library.

• A Gazette editorial approved an early proposal to have the Redwood Area Hospital and the ACMC clinic share a site.

10 years ago

November 2009

• The Redwood Area Hospital announced it would soon implement a 100 percent electronic record-keeping system in anticipation of an Obamacare mandate to have such a system by 2015.