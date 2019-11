“Elf The Musical” opens tonight at Sleepy Eye High School.

Dress Rehearsals for “Elf The Musical” began Monday night at Sleepy Eye High School. Here the cast held a pose at the end of the opening number. This production is sure to get you in the spirit of the coming holiday season! Performances are this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door one hour before each performance. There is no reserved seating.