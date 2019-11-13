Reese and Bubna to host discussion at public library

Polk County Public Health and Crookston Public Schools will join forces to host a “Community Forum on Vaping” on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Crookston Public Library, beginning at 6 p.m.

PCPH Director Sarah Reese and Crookston High School Principal Eric Bubna will host the forum.

Bubna says the forum will be an opportunity to learn the trends and impacts of the vaping epidemic as well as join the discussion about how the community can rally together to reduce and potentially eliminate vaping.