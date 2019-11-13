It will convene at 8:30 a.m. at UMN Crookston

On Friday, Nov. 15 the finance and policy divisions of the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Committee will be holding a committee hearing in Crookston. The hearing, chaired by Senator Bill Weber (R-Luverne) and Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) are an opportunity for constituents to hear from, and speak directly with, legislators regarding agricultural-related policy issues.

The hearing will convene at 8:30 a.m. in Bede Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

In addition to testimony from the public, the committee is scheduled to hear from area farmers, ag businesspeople, officials from the University of Minnesota, and members of advocacy organizations. The committee will also tour Crookston’s American Crystal Sugar Company factory, and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) in Crookston.

Members of the public interested in testifying during the hearing should contact Alex Trunnell, legislative assistant to Senator Westrom, at (651) 296-0556 or alex.trunnell@senate.mn. The committee has asked any public testimony to be limited to agricultural issues.