Jacob Meyer, Juan Cortez, and Lauren Hoffmann at this week's featured senior athletes.

Jacob Meyer

Sports/Activities: Football, baseball, the Musical.

What defines you? Being hardworking, kind, and funny.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? I would like to be able to read people’s minds.

Where is your favorite place to eat? My grandparents’ house.

What will you miss the most about high school? I will miss my friends and sports the most.

Future Plans? My future plan is to attend Ridgewater in Willmar to get my electrician degree.

Juan Cortez

Sports/Activities: Football, baseball, the Musical, FFA.

What defines you? I feel like my work ethic and determination define who I am.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? Super speed.

Where is your favorite place to eat? McDonald’s.

What will you miss the most about high school? Seeing my friends and playing sports.

Future Plans? I plan to do the carpentry program at Ridgewater in Willmar.

Lauren Hoffmann

Sports/Activities: Volleyball, Cheer, Softball, and Musical.

What defines you? Being caring, athletic, passionate, and helpful.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? Time travel.

Where is your favorite place to eat? Olive Garden.

What will you miss the most about high school? I will miss playing sports and spending time with friends.

Future Plans? Attend SDSU for nursing.