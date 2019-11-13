The Knights' fall sports season officially came to a close with their awards night on Thursday.
The St. Mary’s Knights fall sports teams held their annual awards banquet Thursday, Nov. 7. The Knights handed out awards to individuals of the football and volleyball teams as well as recognizing those on the Knightline and cheerleading squad.
Highlights of the night included Jacob Stevens taking home three awards for the football program. The volleyball team also had five girls named to the All-Academic team. The All-Academic team requires student-athletes to have a GPA of 3.75 or higher. Lauren Hoffmann earned All-State Academic as well with a GPA northwards of 3.8. Hoffmann took home a total of four awards on the night for her efforts this season.
Volleyball Awards:
Academic
All-Conference:
Sydney Windschitl
Madison Mathiowetz
Reagan Severson
Julia Helget
Lauren Hoffmann
Academic All-State:
Lauren Hoffmann
All-Conference
Honorable Mention:
Sydney Windschitl
Allie Labat
Most Improved:
Reagan Severson
Most Valuable Player:
Lauren Hoffmann
Leadership Award:
Lauren Hoffmann
Football Awards:
All-District:
Nick Labat
Trent Steffensmeier
Caleb Schumacher
Jacob Stevens
All-District
Honorable Mention:
Patrick Hoffmann
Kyle Fischer
District Offensive
Lineman of the Year:
Jacob Stevens
Charlie Hale Award:
(Given to a Senior with leadership and strong work ethic):
Kyle Fischer
Defensive Player of the Year:
Jacob Stevens
Most Improved Player:
Trent Steffensmeier
Leadership Award:
Kyle Fischer
Offensive MVP:
Trent Steffensmeier
Cheerleading Awards:
Leadership Award:
Lauren Hoffmann
Spirit Award:
Julia Helget
Coaches Award:
Emma Currans