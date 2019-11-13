The Knights' fall sports season officially came to a close with their awards night on Thursday.

The St. Mary’s Knights fall sports teams held their annual awards banquet Thursday, Nov. 7. The Knights handed out awards to individuals of the football and volleyball teams as well as recognizing those on the Knightline and cheerleading squad.

Highlights of the night included Jacob Stevens taking home three awards for the football program. The volleyball team also had five girls named to the All-Academic team. The All-Academic team requires student-athletes to have a GPA of 3.75 or higher. Lauren Hoffmann earned All-State Academic as well with a GPA northwards of 3.8. Hoffmann took home a total of four awards on the night for her efforts this season.

Volleyball Awards:

Academic

All-Conference:

Sydney Windschitl

Madison Mathiowetz

Reagan Severson

Julia Helget

Lauren Hoffmann

Academic All-State:

Lauren Hoffmann

All-Conference

Honorable Mention:

Sydney Windschitl

Allie Labat

Most Improved:

Reagan Severson

Most Valuable Player:

Lauren Hoffmann

Leadership Award:

Lauren Hoffmann

Football Awards:

All-District:

Nick Labat

Trent Steffensmeier

Caleb Schumacher

Jacob Stevens

All-District

Honorable Mention:

Patrick Hoffmann

Kyle Fischer

District Offensive

Lineman of the Year:

Jacob Stevens

Charlie Hale Award:

(Given to a Senior with leadership and strong work ethic):

Kyle Fischer

Defensive Player of the Year:

Jacob Stevens

Most Improved Player:

Trent Steffensmeier

Leadership Award:

Kyle Fischer

Offensive MVP:

Trent Steffensmeier

Cheerleading Awards:

Leadership Award:

Lauren Hoffmann

Spirit Award:

Julia Helget

Coaches Award:

Emma Currans