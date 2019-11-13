The Sleepy Eye Honor Guard visited both local high schools on Monday morning. Nov. 11, to present Veterans Day programs.

The Sleepy Eye Honor Guard visited both local high schools on Monday morning. Nov. 11, to present Veterans Day programs. The dedication of the Honor Guard was noted, as the group was also fulfilling another of their duties with half of their members serving at veteran Jerry Weiss’ funeral that same morning. Beth Ann Zuhlsdorf was the keynote speaker at both high school programs, pictured here at Sleepy Eye High School. Zuhlsdorf recounted the service of many family members, including her dad, Francis “Pat” Augustin, a World War II veteran and member of the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard for many years.